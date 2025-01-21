Council in bid to complete St Monans’ sea wall repairs after storm damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to complete storm damage repairs to St Monans sea wall have taken a step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has already carried out emergency repairs to fill a dangerous hole, and it has now submitted a formal planning application for permission to complete ’like for like’ repairs.

Storm damage hollowed out a crucial section of the sea wall at the beach end of Burnside last March. The collapse undermined the footpath, exposed various utilities to the elements, and was deemed a “danger to the public and adjacent properties”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife Council acted quickly to make emergency repairs, patching the wall with concrete supports and repointing the rest of the nearby stones.

The giant hole in St Monans sea wall (Pic: Submitted)

However, it has circled back to get planning permission for those repairs which were made urgently. The local authority also want permission to finish the job and rebuild the sea wall face on a ‘like-for-like’ basis to match what the tide previously destroyed.

A planning statement said: “The proposed reconstruction work of the wall will consist of a ‘like for like’ replacement of the existing section that collapsed. This will require the reinstatement of the retaining and parapet sections of the wall as well as the cope stones.”

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.