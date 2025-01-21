Council in bid to complete St Monans’ sea wall repairs after storm damage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fife Council has already carried out emergency repairs to fill a dangerous hole, and it has now submitted a formal planning application for permission to complete ’like for like’ repairs.
Storm damage hollowed out a crucial section of the sea wall at the beach end of Burnside last March. The collapse undermined the footpath, exposed various utilities to the elements, and was deemed a “danger to the public and adjacent properties”.
Fife Council acted quickly to make emergency repairs, patching the wall with concrete supports and repointing the rest of the nearby stones.
However, it has circled back to get planning permission for those repairs which were made urgently. The local authority also want permission to finish the job and rebuild the sea wall face on a ‘like-for-like’ basis to match what the tide previously destroyed.
A planning statement said: “The proposed reconstruction work of the wall will consist of a ‘like for like’ replacement of the existing section that collapsed. This will require the reinstatement of the retaining and parapet sections of the wall as well as the cope stones.”
Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.