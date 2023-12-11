Council launches consultation with Fife tenants on three rent rise options

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife Council will stage its standard consultation with tenants, giving them three options for increases for 2024/25 - a hike of 5%, 6% or 7%.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, said: “We know people are under financial pressures. Prices are rising, heating your home is more expensive, all the services we require cost more, and most importantly the cost of the food we need to feed our families has increased. With the increased financial burdens being faced this year, it is more important than ever that tenants use their vote and tell us how they feel about the rent they pay. These votes will help us make informed budget decisions in February next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rent rises over the last two years have been kept below the rate of inflation. The survey will be carried out through the ‘Down Your Street’ magazine and online at www.fife.gov.uk/rent until January 31 to give tenants the opportunity to share their views before councillors take final budget decisions in February.

The consultation will offer tenants three options (Pic: Submitted)

Cllr Hamilton said: “Although inflation is starting to come down we are still facing increased costs and the budget gap has grown to an estimated £8 million before any rent increase is agreed. Any increase below 7% means savings will need to made elsewhere and there will be challenges and pressures on the housing service to continue delivering services in the same way. There are difficult choices ahead.”