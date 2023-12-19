Council lifts special measures as air quality in two Fife towns improves

Air quality in two Fife towns has improved after special measures were put in place.

Fife Council can now lift the Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) at Bonnygate, Cupar and Appin Crescent, Dunfermline, from December 30.

Local authorities across the UK have been carrying out reviews of air quality in their areas, and trying to predict how they will change in the next few years. The aim was to make sure that national air quality objectives are achieved by the relevant deadlines. Fife Council put AQMAs in place in the two areas of concern.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Air quality is good in most parts of Fife, however, we did have a few specific areas of concern, where pollution was an issue. No longer requiring these two Air Quality Management Areas is a testament to the success of the measures that have improved air quality at these locations. Working with local communities has been a key factor in achieving these goals, and campaigns such as the anti-idling campaign and clean air day events, have been instrumental in reducing air pollution in parts of Fife.

Bonnygate in Cupar is one of the areas where air quality has improved (Pic: Submitted)

“As we continue to address the climate emergency in Fife, it is really encouraging to see the Scottish Government and SEPA recognise our efforts to improve air quality.”