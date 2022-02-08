Council picks up half cost of vital roof repairs at Fife community centre

Councillors on the south and west Fife area committee have approved funding of £8000 towards the £16,000 bill for much-needed work on the annexe in Kincardine Community Centre.

Alloa and District Rifle Club, which has been based in Kincardine for a number of years, operates from the facility and recently signed off on a new lease for the annexe.

Councillor Alice McGarry, committee convener, said: “The club is commendably active with 28 members, three of whom took part in the 2021 Olympics and Paralympics as part of Team GB.

“As well as their own activity, the group also hosts sessions for individuals and groups, including the local scouts and disability groups.

“We are pleased to award this funding which will not only address maintenance issues at the building but also support the good work of the club and improve the facility for the local community and the wider surrounding area.”

The club is one of the few clubs in the UK which is part of the ‘Hub for British Shooting Disability Sports’ and is also part of ‘Sports Scotland Disability Hub’.

It also supports the Dwarfs Sports Association UK’s Scottish Region, running target shooting sessions for the association’s members, and has hosted sessions for local Scouts as part of their Duke of Edinburgh award.

Councillors heard that the centre’s roof hasn’t been replaced for 25 years and is now leaking, with the club putting up £8,000 of its own funding towards the project.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website.