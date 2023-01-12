They currently stay in bridging hotels in the Kingdom.

The council’s cabinet committee agreed to the proposal to work with the MoD to give families from Afghanistan places to stay.

The move will be self-financing over three to five years in terms of repairs, decoration, furnishing and management, with rents charged in line with current policies.

RAF Leuchars

Up to 100 Afghans at any time have been housed in hotel accommodation in the Kingdom, and there are currently 51 arrivals from the country.

Councillors were told that while Fife is currently experiencing a very high level of homelessness and housing applicant demand on housing and support services - but the proposal would have “a low impact” on resources.

Fife has a strong track record of assisting vulnerable and displaced people from war-torn countries, and this new deal is the result of months of talks with the MoD.

A report to councillors said: This specific proposal outlined in this report is mainly externally funded and supported and will enable vulnerable people already in Fife and coming here over the short-term to be in improved housing accommodation without taking up active council housing stock.

“Fife Resettlement Core Group will continue to support the Afghan families as they move onto the temporary accommodation at Leuchars and Rosyth.”

Councillors were told Afghans accommodated in Fife have moved and settled elsewhere in Scotland.

Meetings held late last year secured 10 properties with a further 18 taking the total to 28, and the aim is to have them occupied by March.

The report added: “Occupancy would be arranged on a similar basis to previous established Resettlement Schemes which have operated successfully in the past. Ongoing support for the Afghan families relocated to Leuchars and Rosyth would be provided by the Fife Resettlement Team and Link Living.”

A report will be made to the cabinet in February or March to update councillors on accommodation and support request for Ukrainians and asylum seekers.