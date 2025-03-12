Council sinks £19m into tackling flooding over next decade

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST
Fife Council has committed to investing £19.5 million over the next ten years to help tackle the issue of flooding.

An investment of £9m over the next three years will also help replace its aging fleet including essential gulley tankers that will keep roads and gulleys clear.

In the last year the council's flooding team has responded to 1905 road drainage enquiries, 180 flooding locations, cleaned 37,000 gullies, 30km of ditches and 21,000 drainage offlets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two new gulley tankers have already been purchased as part of the council's fleet replacement programme to help improve reliability and performance. It's now planned to replace the two remaining vehicles thanks to new investment announced at the council's recent budget meeting.

Two new gulley tankers have already been purchased as part of the council's fleet replacement programme (Pic: Fife Council)placeholder image
Two new gulley tankers have already been purchased as part of the council's fleet replacement programme (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Jan Wincott, environment spokesperson, said: “Millions of pounds are needed to tackle these problems which are often extremely complex because of land ownership and the different watercourses involved. However, we are working hard to try and alleviate problems in the worst hit areas, and we have invested in a number of flood studies to better understand local issues.

“That’s coupled with the fact that we are also a coastal authority and our coastal communities are also under pressure from erosion and flooding.We are committed to doing everything we can to mitigate the impact of flooding in Fife

“However, with severe weather events becoming more common we have to work together with our communities to get better at planning for them and being prepared for when they happen."

Related topics:Fife CouncilFife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice