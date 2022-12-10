Councillors have urged tenants to make their voice heard as the consultation opens.

The options are for a rent rise, or an increase of between one to three percent. All are significantly below the inflation rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Judy Hamilton, housing convenor said: “Every year we consult with tenants on the rent options and it’s a really important decision for every household. Although December and January is a busy time of year, I hope that tenants will take this opportunity to have their say on rent options and let us know their housing priorities.

The options will be put before tenants this month.

"We find ourselves in a time where inflation is around 11%, interest rates are rising – and I am fully aware of the financial pressures that people under. Prices are rising, heating your home is more expensive, all the services we require cost more, and most importantly the cost of the food we need to feed our families has increased.”Added Cllr Hamilton: "A 0% increase or rent freeze will mean difficult choices and I would not like to have to make cuts.

“We can provide targeted support for tenants with rent increases, to help those who need our help the most. One of the things we are consulting on is tenant priorities. Rent support is one -this is why we are asking tenants to tell us about their priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad