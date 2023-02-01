Council under fire for blocking developer‘s carpark for contractors in Aberdour

Cala Homes’ retrospective bid to extend its 10-space temporary car park while it works on building 85 homes in Aberdour was knocked back - despite it initially being asked for by council officers.

The company said it needed the space because there was no designated parking nearby, and it said there was “a sense of disbelief” among residents because, as the site develops, it means workers will have no option but to leave their cars in nearby busy streets.

A retrospective planning application for a temporary car park opposite the site was refused due to a lack of drainage provision.

The CALA development in Aberdour

Cala is now considering its next steps, and may appeal.

The car park was provided on land just north of Main Street to ensure that local residents had access to parking spaces while traffic management was in place.

Although aimed at workers, it was also used by locals outwith working hours.

Steven Cooper, planning manager at Cala Homes (East) said: “We are very disappointed with the decision to refuse the application for the temporary car park.

“While we are aware that there were only six objections, our experience has been that most local residents have welcomed the provision of the parking area.

“As development progresses, space for contractor parking on site will diminish which resulted in the request to retain the car park for four years.”He added: “We are aware that there is a sense of disbelief among some within the local community that the application has been refused.

“The temporary car park has been well used since construction commenced on site - including by local residents outwith working hours. We only anticipate that demand for parking will increase over the summer months.”

CALA has the option to appeal the decision within three months to the council's Local Review Body, but will otherwise be required to remove the parking provision.

Added Mr Cooper: “While we are incredibly disappointed that the application has been refused, we feel it is local residents who will lose out as a consequence of this decision. We will consider our options, including local feedback, before deciding whether we proceed with any appeal.”

The decision was also criticised by Councillor David Barratt, SNP member for Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay.

