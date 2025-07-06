Council veto on plans for new nursery in Fife town industrial estate
Fife Council has turned down an application for the development at Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.
Kirkcaldy-based Linktown Nursery wanted permission for a change of use for the land in Crompton Road. It would have operated Monday to Friday during school term time, wIth a maximum of 24 children.
Councillors gave several ground for refusing the application, including it did not fit with the development plan for the industrial estate.
It also said it was in an unsustainable, location poorly connected and integrated with the wider area, off a private vehicle access, with no footways or street lighting, and having no viable opportunities for people via walking, cycling and public transport;
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.