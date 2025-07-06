Council veto on plans for new nursery in Fife town industrial estate

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 6th Jul 2025, 11:58 BST
Plans to create a new nursery on open space in an industrial estate have been refused.

Fife Council has turned down an application for the development at Southfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes.

Kirkcaldy-based Linktown Nursery wanted permission for a change of use for the land in Crompton Road. It would have operated Monday to Friday during school term time, wIth a maximum of 24 children.

Councillors gave several ground for refusing the application, including it did not fit with the development plan for the industrial estate.

Fife Council rejected the application this week (Pic: LRCL /Pixabay)placeholder image
Fife Council rejected the application this week (Pic: LRCL /Pixabay)

It also said it was in an unsustainable, location poorly connected and integrated with the wider area, off a private vehicle access, with no footways or street lighting, and having no viable opportunities for people via walking, cycling and public transport;

