Councillor brands mobile saunas ‘smelly horrible things’ as council approves new facility

A mobile sauna in a Fife country park can stay after councillors granted retrospective planning permission - despite one councillor branding such facilities as “smelly, horrible things.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wild Scottish Sauna got the go-ahead to continue orating at Eden Springs Country Park, Melville Lodges, Bow Of Fife after their case came before Fife Council’s North East planning committee.

The sauna is set in a remote part of the park, away from any settlement or public transport infrastructure, but came before the committee after a statutory consultee, Cupar Ward with Monimail Community Council, lodged an objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report said the sauna operated as a standalone business, sited within a wider countryside leisure and tourism setting, and its scale and function were compatible with the recreational character of the area.

Wild Scottish Sauna got the go-ahead to continue orating at Eden Springs Country Park (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

It added: “The sauna also provides an attractive and increasingly popular health-based amenity facility that supports wellbeing, encourages low-impact sustainable rural tourism and provides a health-based visitor experience with some local economic benefits.”

Concerns were raised over a possible fire risk, the potential long operating hours, impact on air quality; lack of sanitation and the associated health implications.

One committee member, Councillor Robin Lawson (independent, St Andrews) called for a condition that air quality be monitored regularly, but this was rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Al Clark (St Andrews, Lib Dem) said: “After seeing so many of these going up, they smell and are horrible things. When the wind blows in the right direction you can’t go on the beach. It is not good.”

The nature of the application also sparked comment.

Councillor Lawson said: “What surprised me was there was a mobile sauna positioned at an inland site and this was retrospective. I can’t understand whey there wan’t an application before the event.”

The officer’s report said it was for the operator of the facility to properly manage and supervise appropriately, and it would be considered “unreasonable” to limit operational hours to daylight or business hours.It conc luded: “The proposal supports the expansion of low-impact tourism and wellbeing-related activity that makes sustainable use of the natural environment. The development contributes to local leisure provision and promotes health and wellbeing.

“The mobile nature and modest scale of the unit ensure that landscape and visual impacts are limited and reversible. Although the site lacks direct access to public or green transport options, this is not uncharacteristic of rural leisure developments across Fife.”

Councillors approved the application.