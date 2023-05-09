News you can trust since 1871
Councillor calls for more support for children of armed forces personnel

Fife councillors will be asked to back a bid to provide financial support to children of armed forces personnel across Scotland.

By Allan Crow
Published 9th May 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:00 BST

Councillor Kathleen Leslie has tabled a motion at Thursday’s meeting of the full council urging it to write to the Scottish Government to pay a Service Pupil Premium.

It has operated in England since 2011 and currently stands at £310 per child per annum, and the money can be used for pastoral and attainment support.

Cllr Leslie, leader of the Tory Group at Fife House, believes it is as necessary move and is hoping for cross party support.

Cllr Kathleen Leslie has tabled the motion at this week's full council meeting.
The Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy politicians, said: “We have Pupil Equity Funding (PEF) to provide additional support to raise attainment in our schools, but we have an absence of any specific support for the children of armed forces personnel.”

“They are an integral part of life in Fife with their longstanding presence in both Leuchars and Rosyth and the children and grandchildren of those who serve and are veterans are a part of our school community.”Cllr Leslie said children of those who serve often move schools more frequently, and their parents may be living with the consequences seeing active combat.

She added: “Targeted financial support should be in place in our schools where there is recorded data of the children of those who are serving. We are able to do this with PEF to ensure there is no identification of individuals and no stigma attached, why can we not also do that for those whose parents may make the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our nation?”

