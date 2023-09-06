Councillor hits out at council staff’s ‘abhorrent’ treatment of public

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of members of Cowdenbeath area committee also spoke of poor behaviour from Fife’s public facing staff - particularly towards people looking for housing assistance.

Councillor Bailey-Lee Robb (Cowdenbeath, SNP) said he has visited Benarty's customer service point in Ballingry multiple times in the past year to support constituents in need of temporary housing, and he was appalled by the attitude of some members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way they were treated and spoken to by staff and the general attitude of the staff towards what the council calls its customers was genuinely abhorrent,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors spoke out over the way some [people were spoken to a a local centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

On one occasion, Cllr Robb said he was taken aback by the way a member of staff spoke to him. He also overheard members of staff advising people that if they didn’t take a house that was being offered to them, they would not receive another.

“That is outwith their remit,” he said.

Councillor Lea McLelland (SNP for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) had similar concerns: “There are so many issues right now within that team that we need them to come and face us.

“I have had quite a few residents contacting me about things that are causing quite a bit of concern. They’re telling me that they believe housing officers have deleted them, then when I speak to officers, those people will miraculously get a message and can then communicate with them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “If they don’t come and face the committee they are essentially getting a [free pass] to act how they want.”

The committee met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a complaints update for the region from the executive director of communities. It was generally positive with improvements across responsiveness and timescales from last year.

However, Councillor Mary Bain Lockhart (Labour for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) claimed it presented a very different picture from the reality.

The region reported no complaints of inappropriate staff attitude or behaviour under the customer contact centre heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Lockhart said: “From the constituents' perspective, the picture is very different from the one we’re seeing from the report.”