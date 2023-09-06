Councillor hits out at council staff’s ‘abhorrent’ treatment of public
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of members of Cowdenbeath area committee also spoke of poor behaviour from Fife’s public facing staff - particularly towards people looking for housing assistance.
Councillor Bailey-Lee Robb (Cowdenbeath, SNP) said he has visited Benarty's customer service point in Ballingry multiple times in the past year to support constituents in need of temporary housing, and he was appalled by the attitude of some members of staff.
“The way they were treated and spoken to by staff and the general attitude of the staff towards what the council calls its customers was genuinely abhorrent,” he said.
On one occasion, Cllr Robb said he was taken aback by the way a member of staff spoke to him. He also overheard members of staff advising people that if they didn’t take a house that was being offered to them, they would not receive another.
“That is outwith their remit,” he said.
Councillor Lea McLelland (SNP for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) had similar concerns: “There are so many issues right now within that team that we need them to come and face us.
“I have had quite a few residents contacting me about things that are causing quite a bit of concern. They’re telling me that they believe housing officers have deleted them, then when I speak to officers, those people will miraculously get a message and can then communicate with them.”
She added: “If they don’t come and face the committee they are essentially getting a [free pass] to act how they want.”
The committee met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss a complaints update for the region from the executive director of communities. It was generally positive with improvements across responsiveness and timescales from last year.
However, Councillor Mary Bain Lockhart (Labour for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty) claimed it presented a very different picture from the reality.
The region reported no complaints of inappropriate staff attitude or behaviour under the customer contact centre heading.
Cllr Lockhart said: “From the constituents' perspective, the picture is very different from the one we’re seeing from the report.”
Councillors were told that the complaints from Benarty and Cowdenbeath may perhaps be attributed to service centres or another category not listed in the report. There are also perhaps challenges where complaints are made directly to staff when they are unsure how to log them.