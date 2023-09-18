Councillors back new plan to improve lives of children and families across Fife

Watch more videos on Shots!

It comes from Fife Council’s education and children’s services (ECS) directorate following a specially convened meeting held today (Monday).

Members of the education scrutiny committee studied the three key plans which are designed to “help us build a better future for Fife's children."

The new three-year Directorate Improvement Plan is designed to address the challenges faced by children, young people, and families in Fife with a focus on early years settings, schools, and specialist provision

Angela Logue, head of education and children's services, said: “Our pan has been created with input from staff, children, and families. It aligns closely with our commitment to a 'Fairer Fife' and supports our ongoing work to improve the lives of our young residents."

The plan has now been sent to next month’s cabinet committee for approval.