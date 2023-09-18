News you can trust since 1871
Councillors back new plan to improve lives of children and families across Fife

A new plan to improve the lives of children and families across Fife has been unveiled.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
It comes from Fife Council’s education and children’s services (ECS) directorate following a specially convened meeting held today (Monday).

Members of the education scrutiny committee studied the three key plans which are designed to “help us build a better future for Fife's children."

The new three-year Directorate Improvement Plan is designed to address the challenges faced by children, young people, and families in Fife with a focus on early years settings, schools, and specialist provision

Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Pic: Fife Council)Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Pic: Fife Council)
Angela Logue, head of education and children's services, said: “Our pan has been created with input from staff, children, and families. It aligns closely with our commitment to a 'Fairer Fife' and supports our ongoing work to improve the lives of our young residents."

The plan has now been sent to next month’s cabinet committee for approval.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, Kinghorn, Burntisland & Western Kirkcaldy, Conservative), committee convenor, said: “I think it is fair to say we all want the best for our children and young people in Fife and to ensure that we have requested that annual feedback is provided to Committee on progress of the Plan so that we can continue to scrutinise going forward.”

