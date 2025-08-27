Councillors’ close vote determines fate of bid to turn former pub into flats

Plans to turn a former pub into two flats have been rejected by councillors - by just two votes.

A change of use was sought for the former Auld Hoose pub in Bowhill which is currently closed. Applicant Asif Hussain, who also owns the Windsor Hotel in Kirkcaldy, wanted to turn the ground floor into flats, but it was turned down when it went before members of the West and Central planning committee.

Officers recommended approving the change with the first floor already converted to residential accommodation, but it had to come before councillors because it had attracted a number of contrary individual representations.

A planning statement said the pub initially closed because of lockdown, and then put up for sale in January 2023, failing to generate any leads. Mr Hussain bought it six months later and re-advertised it for sale as a going concern on social media.

The former Auld Hoose in Bowhill (Pic: Google Maps)

The report said: “It became clear that the establishment was not going to be supported. The windows were smashed and the premises vandalised in December 2023, requiring the premises to be boarded up.”

But the applicant’s failure to meet the committee’s expected level of marketing did not go own well with the committee.

Councillor Ian Cameron (Kirkcaldy East, Labour) said: “What has happened does not constitute marketing. A sweeping statement about the sector gives a general impression, but each of these properties has a significant place locally, and there should be proper marketing in place - and not someone buying it online and sitting on it for some months.”

Councillor David Barratt, (Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, SNP), who is the committee convener, added: “You could say it was snapped up. I am reluctant to agree with the recommendation to approve.”

Cllr Barratt’s move to refuse carried by eight votes to six, and the application for a change of use, which included plans for new windows and doors, was rejected.

A number of the objections that were raised concerned the impact in terms of privacy, noise and residential amenity generally. Others were concerned at the loss of a community amenity