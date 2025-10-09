A decision on the siting of a mobile sauna unit at Elie Holiday Park has been delayed. (Pic: Submitted)

A decision on whether a mobile sauna can operate at a Fife holiday park has been put off after ouncillors were unable to read representations from members of the public.

Fife Council’s north east Fife planning committee had been due to rule on a retrospective planning application from Wild Scottish Sauna to change the use of land at Elie Holiday Park to allow the siting of the facility with associated works.

A report to planners, which recommended that the proposals be approved, said the the mobile sauna would operate five days a week from 10:00am until 4:00pm in the winter and spring and then from 9:00am until 6:00pm in summer months.

The application attracted a total of 64 letters of representation including 52 letters of support and 12 letters of objection. However committee members had been unable to read the views submitted.

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “The representations from the public were not available for the past month I believe. Apparently they were there but were mistakenly taken down. They were put back half an hour before this meeting started.

“I have not been able to read representations from the public which I do for every application therefore I do not think we should be considering it today. I ask for it to be continued so we have a chance to read all these important documents.”

Councillors agreed with a vote of eight to four to Cllr Liston’s motion that the matter be continued to a future meeting.

Another application for a mobile sauna on land adjacent to Kirk Road in Newport on Tay, had also been scheduled to be decided. However councillors were informed that the item had been withdrawn from the agenda.