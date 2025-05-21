Councillors discuss options to provide swimming lessons for Fife school children

Councillors are discussing options to help more school children in the Kingdom learn to swim. (Pic: Fife Council)

A range of options to provide swimming lessons for primary school children in the Kingdom are being discussed by Fife Council.

Five options that would give young non-swimmers the ability to develop their water skills were discussed by members of the council’s Education Scrutiny Committee on Tuesday – however with no budget assigned at the present time, a report will go to the council’s Cabinet committee for further discussions and decisions.

Councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder, who originally moved the motion for the work to be carried out, has welcomed the progress to date but raised concerns that none of the proposed delivery options currently allow swimming to take place during the school day as part of the PE curriculum.

The report which went before councillors noted that swimming is part of the school curriculum in England, that youngsters in some European countries are "required" to be able to swim 25 metres before they go to secondary school, and acknowledges the sporting, physical and mental health benefits of getting into the pool.

Committee convener, councillor Kathleen Leslie, said: “At the moment there is no legislative requirement to provide swimming lessons for our young people and there is no budget allocated to swimming provision.

"However swimming is a life skill and almost 30 per cent of our P7 children cannot swim according to the results of a survey carried out in June last year.

"We are therefore keen to explore different options to help more of our young people learn to swim.”

The council previously highlighted that reintroducing it as part of the curriculum would be a "huge challenge" due to pool closures, lack of funds and spiralling energy bills.

A working group led by councillor Leslie has been considering the feasibility of providing swimming lessons for groups of primary school children, taking into consideration time, cost and availability of facilities.

Now the different options have been outlined and will be presented to the council's Cabinet committee for further discussion and decisions.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust would work with the council to deliver the programmes.

Option 1 would be delivered as extracurricular (after-school) provision, with each pupil receiving an eight-week block of lessons, each session lasting 60 minutes. There would be 34 classes per week across nine venues, with 400 children per block, and, excluding transport costs, this would come to £132,448.

Option 2 would be delivered at "an appropriate time at the end of the school day", utilising quieter facility times and seeing pupils finish their school day early. Approximate transport costs of £128,750 push this total up to £248,198.

Option 3 would offer kids a placement within the existing Learn to Swim programme - either 500 children receiving 12-months of lessons, two separate groups of 500 children each receiving six months of lessons (1000 kids), or two separate groups of 750 children each receiving six months of lessons (1500 kids). The estimated costs range from £149,600 to £214,400.

Option 4 would also offer placement within the existing Learn to Swim programme, but for four months with 500 children receiving 8.5 hours' worth of lessons over a 17-week period. This would amount to £52,450.

Option 5 is a hybrid model, offering multiple options for families; the existing Learn to Swim programme, holiday provision and bespoke extra curricular offering for all children and young people identified as being unable to swim. This would total £154,942 (excluding any transport costs).

The proposals are based on one year group, recommended as P5.

Councillor Boubaker-Calder, education spokesperson for the Fife Liberal Democrats, expressed her gratitude to council officers, the Fife Sport and Leisure Trust and Swimming Scotland for their input and insights during the working group process.

She said by not including swimming as part of the school day in the PE curriculum it could lead to reduced participation, particularly among pupils in lower-income families.

She said: “Swimming is not just about safety. It’s about health, confidence and equity of opportunity. My ultimate goal remains to see swimming fully embedded in the PE curriculum for all pupils. While today’s steps are positive, we must not lose sight of the wider ambition.”

She added that in order to achieve this, the Scottish Government may need to review and potentially revise the Curriculum for Excellence framework.

“This is a national issue as much as a local one,” she said. "If we’re serious about giving every child the chance to learn to swim, we need to make space for it in the school day, and that will take leadership from the Scottish Government.”

Following the discussions at the education scrutiny committee, the report will now go to Fife Council’s Cabinet committee.

Councillor Leslie added: “Swimming is a complete sport which is known to be good for both for physical and mental health. I'm delighted that we are taking these options to the Cabinet Committee and look forward to discussing them further.”