Councillors dismiss objections and approve double yellow lines in Fife street

The North East Fife area committee made the decision on Wednesday to move forward with the “No Waiting At Any Time” prohibition on Orchard Flat, Auchtermuchty.

Councillors originally agreed to promote the double yellow lines in February to prevent potential road and parking hazards.

The area in question is a small road just off the A91 in the town. Officers say the double yellow lines are necessary to ensure visibility and ample space at the junction.

The double yellow lines are set to be added to the street (Pic: Google Maps)

During the statutory consultation period, two objections were received.

“The introduction of a double yellow line will significantly limit the available parking space for residents and visitors who live in the area,” one stated.

The second objection said the car park was "not fit for purpose” and claimed households with two or more cars have to park somewhere.

“On-street parking is only an issue on certain hours during Saturday and Sunday when the Old Barn Coffee shop is operating. The street is not built for the passage of HGV and tractors whether there are parked cars or not,” the complaint concluded.

John Mitchell, head of Fife's roads and transportation services, countered each objection and recommended that councillors approve the traffic order regardless.

His report to the committee said parking on a bend or within 10m of a junction is prohibited by The Highway Code, and the council does not bear responsibility to provide parking for private residents. His report added: "It is important we do not allow for obstructive or unsafe parking in order to accommodate parking.”

Councillor Donald Lothian (Howe of Fife and Tay Coast, Lib-Dem) called the traffic order a simple formality.

“It’s an area that cars and vehicles don’t park in as a matter of course anyway,” he said. “The problem is when cars do park there on occasion they have been a hazard. It essentially won’t make any difference except for removing a potential hazard.”