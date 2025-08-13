Councillors go against own policy to determine fate of St Andrews gym

Plans to convert a former garage into a commercial gym have been given the go-ahead by councillors - but only after they tore up their own policies.

The bid to establish a new use for the premises in Tom Stewart Lane, St Andrews, was approved by Fife Council’s North East planning committee.

Applicant, Kirsty Roberts of Bonnygate, Cupar, said the change of use would not have an adverse impact on surrounding residential amenity or compromise the operation of the business uses in the neighbouring units.

She had 26 letters of support, but a report to the committee said not enough evidence had been provided to justify sanctioning the business change.

The local authority’s economic development team said the applicant has not demonstrated that the unit is no longer viable or in demand for the class of business it was intended for.

An officer told the committee: “There is a lack of this type of industrial unit in St Andrews, and they are keen to retain it.”

The report also added: “No marketing evidence has been provided to show that the property has been available for at least 6–12 months and that it was actively promoted through multiple channels - a site visit confirmed there were no marketing boards on the property or Largo Road.” It said the introduction of leisure facilities such as a gym “may disrupt existing businesses due to increased traffic and competition for limited parking” while traffic management officers said the under provision of parking was “considered significant” given the site's limited accessibility by public transport and active travel, and the narrow nature of Tom Stewart Lane.

It also noted the application “lacked details” on operational hours, noise mitigation or possible ventilation systems and endorsed a recommendation for refusal.

Councillors questioned why the empty building couldn’t be brought back into use, albeit in a different capacity than the area was zoned for.

Councillor David MacDiarmid (Howe of Fife and Tay Coast, SNP) said: “St Andrews is a very small town. Where this gym is proposed in bang in the centre of town, so people are going to walk to it, cycle to it, or get the bus. This application ticks a lot of boxes - a women only gym where they will feel safe.”

Officers reminded councillors the Local Plan had already defined the land for industrial use, and not leisure or recreation, and they had to assess the application on that basis.

Councillor Al Clark (St Andrews, Lib Dem) said: “The economic team hasn’t deemed it important enough to market it to others, and now we have an application for something different.”

Councillor Robin Lawson (St Andrews, Independent), also backed the application, stating: “This would create employment, and serve a very useful purpose. That is a very valid consideration.”

Councillors were again reminded that approval would open up any future development to any leisure use, and it would then be difficult to resist further applications.

After a lengthy debate, an amendment to approve the change of use, put forward by Cllrs Clark and Lawson, was carried by seven votes to three.