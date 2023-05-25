Members on the local area committee agreed to invest £47,178 in a new, dedicated public protection team to tackle increasing social disorder issues. The investment, which was approved on Wednesday, will be matched by funds from Police Scotland for one year.

The investment was prompted by an alleged serious assault at Glenrothes’ Riverside Park in February and a general increase in anti-social behaviour. A 14-year-old boy was left with serious facial fractures after the park attack - three youths have since been charged with attempted murder.

Following the incident in Riverside Park, Glenrothes councillors attended a meeting with police where the possibility of dedicated officers in the area were discussed. The new officers will be “responsible for monitoring anti-social behaviour, high visibility in key areas, engagement of local licensed premises and businesses and support public transport hubs,” according to the committee report.

Pic: TSPL

The investment is based on a similar, successful public protection scheme in the Levenmouth area.

Councillor Peter Gulline (Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch, Conservative) called the funds a “massive dent” in ward budgets and questioned whether or not the money could be taken from Covid Recovery funds instead.

However, the majority of the committee members agreed that the issue cannot be blamed squarely on the pandemic.

Councillor John Beare (Markinch, Leslie & Glenrothes, SNP) said the issues might be “difficult to badge as Covid Recovery” since they are similar to public protection problems facing Levenmouth since 2019.