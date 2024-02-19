News you can trust since 1871
Councillors refuse bid to turn Burntisland flat into educational arts and crafts hub

Plans to turn a flat in Burntisland into an educational arts and crafts hub have been refused by councillors
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 09:07 GMT
Sarah Stevenson had lodged the application for a change of use at 2 Grange Flats on Grange Road in the town. No structural changes were envisaged.

Shecurrently uses space within her own house to provide a tutoring service for one to one and small groups. In a planning statement, submitted as part of the paperwork, she outlined how the hub could operate.

The living room could become a learning space to give “more flexibility to offer a different variety of learning sessions. Currently, most of sessions take place after school or at weekends.

Councillors turned down the plans for the flat (Pic: Fife Free Press)Councillors turned down the plans for the flat (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The main bedroom could have become a place for the arts and crafts hub for small groups. The plans also opened up another room to a residential artist to rent to work on their own projects A utility room could also be changed for children to undertake a variety of activities while the conservatory will remain as a waiting room for parents.

Councillors rejected the application on the grounds of insufficient information, and also cited parking issues and the absence of a noise report.

