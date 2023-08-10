Councillors signed off the housing plans for two Fife towns (Pic: submitted)

Following a private session, councillors approved plans for 17 properties at Leven Mill, Glenrothes and 22 new homes designed specifically for older people in Gauldry.

The Glenrothes development is being built by Miller Homes, and once it’s completed, the council agreed to acquire 17 two and three bedroom terraced properties. In Gauldry, it agreed to purchase land at Main Street to build the new homes.

The latest announcement is part of a massive Fife-wide housing initiative. Phase three of the council’s affordable housing programme delivered 3,500 new houses across the Kingdom. Fife has already agreed to invest a further £90 million into the next two year programme to build a further 500 council homes by June 2024.

The developments form part of that investment scheme, but the exact costs for the two sites were not discussed in public.

Council Leader David Ross (Kirkcaldy North, Labour) said: “Continuing to build on our successful affordable housing programme is a top priority, and I'm delighted that we are approving plans for more council houses in Glenrothes and Gauldry. We are absolutely committed to supplying warmer, drier, and healthier homes in communities in Fife where they are really needed.”