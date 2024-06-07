Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus station users will no longer need to pay 30p to use the toilets at Fife Council owned bus stations.

Cabinet committee councillors unanimously agreed to get rid of the charges at a meeting on Thursday. The decision will come into force at Dunfermline, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Leven.

The council was making between £30,000-40,000 per year from the entry fees, but a report explained that maintenance costs have increased - significantly reducing their revenue. Barrier entry systems are constantly breaking down and needing to be repaired at increasing costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Removing the charge to use bus station toilets would help to improve accessibility, provide a more welcoming arrival/departure point, particularly for more vulnerable groups and minimise maintenance costs and access issues," the report continued.

Bus station loos will be free to use after councillors' decision this week (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“The issue of whether free access would promote anti-social behaviour has been considered and whilst a potential, there are equal instances of where the barrier system itself has promoted conflict issues.”

Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Conservative for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) raised concerns about the potential for trouble. She said that removing the charges at late night bus stations opens up the opportunity for vandalism to become “a kind of free for all”.

“If there does end up being more vandalism, then there’s going to be an increase in those maintenance costs,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, council officers were confident that removing charges wouldn’t lead to a significant increase in problems.

“There has been occasions in the past - certainly for the Glenrothes bus station - where several weeks over the year the toilets have been free anyway because the barrier system has been broken,” the officer said.

“We have looked at whether there has been any increase in vandalism to the toilets at that time and there wasn’t. It’s about managing the people who are causing anti-social behaviour in the bus station to make sure they’re not taking advantage of the toilets being free.”