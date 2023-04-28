Five years after it was flagged as an issue, the South and West area committee has finally allocated nearly £12,000 to replace 106 metres of fencing between Waggon Road and the Keithing burn embankment.

Inverkeithing Community Council raised concerns about access to the burn, young people climbing over the damaged fence to access this area, dumping of rubbish, shopping trolleys, etc. and other maintenance issues as far back as 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to councillors said: “Both the community council and local councillors at the time felt that the fence needed to be repaired, reinstated to avoid some of the above and the Waggon Road area adjacent to the burn tidied up.”

Councillors will spend almost £12,000 tackling the issues

However, the fence replacement has been held up by questions over land ownership and responsibility, and also delayed by the pandemic.