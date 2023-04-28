News you can trust since 1871
Councillors tackle fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour in Fife town

An area of fly tipping, anti-social behaviour, and safety concerns near Inverkeithing is receiving the long sought attention of Fife Council.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

Five years after it was flagged as an issue, the South and West area committee has finally allocated nearly £12,000 to replace 106 metres of fencing between Waggon Road and the Keithing burn embankment.

Inverkeithing Community Council raised concerns about access to the burn, young people climbing over the damaged fence to access this area, dumping of rubbish, shopping trolleys, etc. and other maintenance issues as far back as 2018.

A report to councillors said: “Both the community council and local councillors at the time felt that the fence needed to be repaired, reinstated to avoid some of the above and the Waggon Road area adjacent to the burn tidied up.”

Councillors will spend almost £12,000 tackling the issuesCouncillors will spend almost £12,000 tackling the issues
However, the fence replacement has been held up by questions over land ownership and responsibility, and also delayed by the pandemic.

“This is an opportunity to improve the Waggon Road, Keithing burn area whilst addressing community safety concerns that have been raised, the report added. The committee approved the funding with no objections.

