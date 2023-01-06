The proposed new residential development at the former Madras College on Kilrymont Road, St Andrews will come before councillors at the North East Fife planning committee on Wednesday (January 11).

It comes from Ellon-based Scotia Homes, and is recommended for approval.

The developer wants to build 102 new homes, 32 of which will be affordable, with a mix of house and apartment types. The proposal includes 10 bungalows, 16 terraced and semi-detached houses and the balance being a varied mix of one to four bed flats and apartments.

The proposed Scotia Homes development at the site of the former Madras College in St Andrews

If signed off, it would breathe new life into the former school site which Fife Council marketed for sale in late 2020. The college has now moved to a new multi-million pound site at Langlands.

Scotia Homes proposal runs alongside Scotsman Development Limited’s wider plans for a mixed-use development concentrating on the former school buildings and surrounding area.

An application for planning permission in principle for the whole of the former Madras College site at Kilrymont was submitted to Fife Council on behalf of the two companies last March, and subsequently unanimously approved by the planning committee last December.

Martin Forbes, land and planning manager at Scotia Homes, said: “We are delighted our proposals have been recommended for approval by Fife Council.

“We anticipate the development will create substantial inward investment to the area as well as creating significant employment opportunities and support apprenticeship roles during the construction phase. Northeast Fife continues to be a key area for our future growth ambitions, and we are committed to investing within the area.

“We were able to deliver a comprehensive online consultation programme which included a preliminary consultation event followed by two rounds of online consultation via our bespoke project website.

