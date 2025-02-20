Every single councillor within Fife Chambers – regardless of party or politics – rose to their feet to hold one minute of silence in honour of long serving Fife councillor Ross Vettraino OBE.

Councillor Vettraino, 86, was hailed by all four of Fife’s political groups as a “true gentleman”, an “outstanding public servant” and a “champion” for his local community.

Mr Vettraino was councillor for Glenrothes Central and Thornton, and one of the senior figures at Fife House.

Councillor John Beare (SNP for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch) said: “While my group has lost a very dear friend and a colleague who was loved and admired, his ward has lost a champion and Fife has lost an outstanding public service for whom duty and loyalty were hallmarks”

Ross Vettraino launching a council bid to cut single use plastics from its premises (Pic: Submitted)

Born in 1939, Cllr Vettraino was head of environmental services at North East Fife District Council until he retired at local government reorganisation in 1996.

First elected as a councillor in 2007, he was returned by his constituents in 2012, 2017 and 2022. A keen runner and motorcyclist he was awarded an OBE in 1990 for services to environmental health and was shortlisted for LGiU Councillor of the Year in 2023.

“Ross was never one to seek attention, to voluntarily be at the front of the picture, to boast about his successes on social media or to verbally fence off in this chamber or committee,” Cllr Beare recalled.

“He was the one who made things happen quietly behind the scenes.”

Among his accomplishments, Cllr Vettraino sought to tackle environmental vandalism and spearheaded a massive increase in recycling. According to Cllr Beare, he also led the charge to make the Levenmouth rail-link Fife Council’s number one transportation priority at a committee level.

“I cannot adequately put into words the personal loss I feel or that my family feels or that my colleagues feel that Ross is no longer amongst us on a day-to-day basis, but that will be nothing compared to the loss that will be felt by his wife, Ann, and their family to whom he was also devoted,” Cllr Beare added.

Other tributes poured in from other political groups and councillors. Provost Jim Leishman said he would be “sadly missed” by everyone in the chamber – not least at Fife’s festive meetings where he would often wear a ‘bah hum-bug’ hat.

“I send condolences on behalf of all the council to his family, friends and the local community,” Cllr Leishman said.

Council Leader David Ross (Labour) has worked alongside Cllr Vettraino since he was elected in 2007. Although he said they had had a “number of very robust discussions” over the years, he could always rely on Cllr Vettraino to be upfront – "telling you how it is and not sugar coating things".

“Nobody could question his commitment to the council, his commitment to his ward or the constituents he represented,” Cllr Ross said.

“I think it’s also fitting to remember his long local government service before his election as well.”

He added: “Cllr Vettraino has been a dedicated public servant in all its shapes to Fife. I think all that really remains to say is to recognise he was respected and liked across the whole chamber and we’re very sad at his passing.”

Lib-Dem group leader James Calder Cllr Vettraino a “true gentleman” and extended condolences from his group. Councillor Darren Watt (Conservative for Cowdenbeath) called him a “well liked colleague that showed great compassion and care for constituents”.

“It was a joy to work alongside him,” Cllr Watt said. “His work and contribution to public life was simply priceless.”