Fife councillors were united in calling for an immediate, bilateral ceasefire in Gaza.

There was unilateral, cross-party agreement to support a motion to Thursday’s meeting of the to recognise the growing humanitarian crisi.

Labour, SNP, Conservatives, and Lib-Dems alike all agreed to openly support the UN Security Council Resolution to demand a ceasefire.

“It is not pro or anti Israeli or pro or anti Palestinian,” Councillor Mary Bain-Lockhart (Labour for Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty), who moved the motion, explained. “This is not about statehood or statelessness, it’s not about occupation or territorial claims or counterclaims. It’s not about terrorism or oppression or bombs and rockets or stones and tunnels.”

A man and a boy inspect items to be salvaged from a heavily damaged room at a schoo (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

She added: “It’s a motion about that most terrifying and barbaric humanitarian crisis - famine.”

Her call, backed by Conservative leader Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) stated that there is an “impending malnutrition and famine” in Gaza.

Citing the World Health Organisation director, the motion explains that “over one million people are expected to face catastrophic hunger unless significantly more food is allowed to enter Gaza”.

Working across party lines, Fife Council has fully united to “note” the humanitarian crisis and write to the Foreign Secretary, the Prime Minister and COSLA President expressing Fife Council’s support for an “immediate sustainable bilateral ceasefire".

The letter will also express Fife Council’s concern about reports of impending malnutrition and famine in Gaza and call on the UK Government to “add its weight to growing international calls that the unhindered provision of sufficient humanitarian aid to prevent famine and disease must be expedited”.

In lieu of a debate, each of the council’s four political parties was given an opportunity to speak in favour of the motion on Thursday.

“Why do we speak on matters that don’t directly affect us as a council?” Cllr Leslie asked.

“It’s a question I’ve asked previously. However, I’m reminded that we have a voice, and while we can’t change the world we can make ourselves heard.”

SNP Councillor John Beare (Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch) added: “We cannot sit quietly as aid for Gaza is withheld, when we know food, water, and medical aid is available but denied access, and while children are starved to death or denied medical treatment.”