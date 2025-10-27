A developer’s contentious bid to build new luxury homes on Kirkcaldy’s seafront has been rejected by councillors for a second time.

The land below Craigfoot Walk at Seafield was never developed when houses were built on the site of the former colliery, and the latest bid from Kirkcaldy based Seafield Consortium was refused when it went back in front of Fife Council’s west and central planning committee last week.

Councillors backed a report which recommended refusal to build the six upmarket homes which would command stunning views across the Forth.

Concerns over the impact on coastal erosion again play at the heart of the committee’s decision. It ruled the six new homes “would increase the risk to people from coastal erosion” and it also failed to demonstrate how the development could be designed to comply with council policy.

How the houses at Seafield could have looked - inset, the view from the carpark at Seafield picnic area (Pics: Fife Council planning papers)

The committee also ruled not enough information had been submitted on proposed biodiversity measures.

The consortium wanted to develop a strip of land which it described as “unkempt” but which forms part of the landscape next to Fife Coastal Path and beach.

Moves to build on it have met with resistance. In 2022, it saw plans for eight homes rejected by councillors - one dubbed it “millionaires’ row” - and an appeal dismissed by Scottish Ministers. It then pulled a revised proposal for six homes in the face of 39 public objections and concerns from the Coal Authority. Seafield Community Neighbour Group also spoke out.

The latest bid went before the committee after it attracted six or more separate individual representations which are contrary to the officers’ recommendation

The homes were earmarked for a brownfield site which is situated within the Kirkcaldy settlement boundary, and is designated as ‘Protected Open Space.’

A report to the committee noted that the plans would support local living and employment opportunities during the construction phase, and it said the development “would not have a significant adverse impact on local tourism.”

It also noted the new plans included the addition of a centralised greenspace and footpath link - “an improvement to the previous scheme creating a more distinctive development and enhancing connectivity between the development and Fife Coastal Path.”

Concerns raised by objectors include construction impact, noise, light, or other pollution, and the amount/usability of private garden ground proposed. In total there were 56 letters of objection and 63 in support.

But the proposed development stumbled on the issue of erosion, despite some questions from councillors.

David Dempsey (Inverkeithing and Dalgety Bay, Conservative) posed the issue: “Does our policy mean it is okay for for the coast to be eroded because it will be eroded, but if someone wants to stop that, it is no good.? That seems back to front. There is no suggestion if this development takes place that the coast would erode any faster than it would.”

Councillor Ian Cameron (Kirkcaldy East, Labour), noted there were “a lot of objections, but more in support.” He added: “It is an area that is either derelict or one of biodiversity depending how you look at it.”

The committee agreed to refused the development. The consortium has the right of appeal to Scottish Office Ministers.