Their comments came at the Levenmouth area committee on Wednesday.

There are currently signs in place to keep all vehicles except for blue badge holders and High Street deliveries out of area, but council officers say the rules are regularly abused.

“Drivers who don’t have blue badges or aren’t taking deliveries to shops are just going through the area when they shouldn't be,” an spokesperson explained.

Leven High Street

Councillors agreed to promote a new traffic regulation order for High Street, Durie Street, Bank Street, Forth Street and Mitchell Street.

It will potentially introduce waiting and loading restrictions, and would ultimately give parking attendants the power to book vehicles.

“In Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy, we have this type of order whereby our parking attendants can book vehicles who are in spaces when they shouldn’t be. The order would also restrict the spaces where people without blue badges can stop,” an officer explained.

“It allows us to put in a time throughout the day when no vehicles can be on the High Street. Everyone can walk about and feel free to walk with no vehicles there. The order is there to support the pedestrian zone and access for disabled people.”

Convener Colin Davidson (Labour) said he has been supporting some type of traffic regulation action for more than two years.

“The current situation is a free for all,” he said.

“Unfortunately the police don’t have the resources at the moment to police the High Street effectively. These proposals are a key component in making sure the High Street is fit for purpose.”

The proposed traffic regulation order will now be open to public to comment on before it comes back to council for final approvals.

Councillors said they have spoken to many of the businesses on the High Street, and many want to see parking and traffic restrictions enforced in the pedestrian area.