Craigtoun Park: repair work revealed for popular Fife park

Repair work is set to be carried out at a popular Fife park, if councillors give the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council has submitted a planning application which seeks listed building consent to carry out the work at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews.

The application relates to the removal of render at one location and the repair of sections of walls at three other - the local authority wants to make the repairs in the large garden, small garden and gazebo within the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the large garden it wants to tackle bulges in the wall. It would mean masonry taken down and rebuilt, and the wall repointed.

The Italian Garden at Craigtoun Park (Pic: Bill Sangster)

Vegetation is to be removed from the small garden wall along its full length, and repointing carried out. The render at the gazebo has cracked and news to be removed for further investigation, while repointing work is needed at the Italian garden wall which sits within the 27-acre park.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.