Craigtoun Park: repair work revealed for popular Fife park
Fife Council has submitted a planning application which seeks listed building consent to carry out the work at Craigtoun Park in St Andrews.
The application relates to the removal of render at one location and the repair of sections of walls at three other - the local authority wants to make the repairs in the large garden, small garden and gazebo within the park.
In the large garden it wants to tackle bulges in the wall. It would mean masonry taken down and rebuilt, and the wall repointed.
Vegetation is to be removed from the small garden wall along its full length, and repointing carried out. The render at the gazebo has cracked and news to be removed for further investigation, while repointing work is needed at the Italian garden wall which sits within the 27-acre park.
Councillors will consider the application in due course.
