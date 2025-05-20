Crail Airfield redevelopment plans refused on appeal

Ambitious plans to redevelop Crail Airfield as an event space with hotel and holiday home accommodation have been refused at appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals by Ground Developments Ltd went to an appeal with the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division after Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee refused to grant planning permission in principle last November.

This week, the Reporter issued her decision on the appeal and upheld the council’s planning decision and refused the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developers were seeking permission to turn the site – a long vacant World War II naval air station – into a holiday hub, complete with a hotel, up to 91 holiday accommodation units, an open air museum, retail and public event space.

Crail Airfield is largely derelict and could have been transformed under the plans (Pic: Submitted)

When the planning application came before councillors last year, the local authority’s planning officers had recommended members sign off on the plans, however the majority of councillors voted in favour of refusal, siding with more than 200 public objections.

Locals were concerned about access to the site saying the road leading to the airfield was too narrow to cope with hundreds of extra cars every week.

Councillors refused the plans over road safety concerns due to a lack of a viable second route into the site and the development’s potential impact on the road network within Crail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, all airfield traffic passes through Crail via Denburn Narrows – a single lane portion of Marketgate which forces traffic to give way through the burgh. From there, it goes down Balcomie Road to reach the site. The Local Development Plan (LDP) specifically stipulates that any airfield development should provide an alternative route. Ground Developments Ltd looked at a few options to connect the site with the A917 north without success.

Reporter Sue Bell agreed the project could bring several benefits, however she upheld the council’s original decision stating the plans were unacceptable due to the lack of alternative routes into the site and poor public transport links.

The appeal decision has been welcomed by the local community.

David Jerdan, chair of Crail Community Council, said: “We welcome this decision by the Scottish Government and hope that it is the end of the matter. We are also very grateful to the crowdfunders who supported our appeal. But at the same time, we hope that another developer will come along with a broader vision and a plan which will bring real benefit to our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Morrison, vice chair of Crail Community Partnership, added: “The old airfield has turned into an eye-sore and developing it could benefit Crail greatly. We need a plan for the site which allows proper access and delivers sustainable benefits to all those who live in Crail as well as to visitors.”