Crime calls down 74% in Glenrothes town centre with councillors keen to keep it that way

It was a “no-brainer” for Glenrothes area committee councillors to agree to investing nearly £50,000 to keep two dedicated anti-social behaviour police officers in the town centre for another year.

Violence and crime in and around Glenrothes bus station reached a fever pitch last year.

In 2022/23, police responded to two incidents of attempted murder and 250 calls for anti-social behaviour, theft, violence, verbal abuse, and rampant youth disorder in the area.

However, police have managed to slash those figures in the past year, and on Wednesday they secured funding from the local area committee to keep up the good work.

Glenrothes bus station (Image from Google Maps)

“As someone who does use the bus station fairly regularly, there is a noticeable improvement around the town centre,” Councillor John Beare (SNP for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch) said.

Glenrothes area committee councillors agreed to invest £49,609 to maintain a team of two police officers dedicated to countering anti-social behaviour in the town centre. It’s the second year in a row they have agreed to this funding, and for the second year in a row Police Scotland have promised to match fund the project.

“It’s an absolute no-brainer for me to continue this funding given the success we’ve had already,” committee convener Craig Walker (SNP for Glenrothes West and Kinglassie) said.

According to an operational briefing for Glenrothes, Police reported that the introduction of these dedicated officers has resulted in a “marked decrease in call volume and recorded crimes and anti-social behaviour”.

The committee briefing noted that this is in “stark contrast to other areas that are seeing an increase in anti-social behaviour”.

Community Inspector Murray Gibson told the committee: “The state of the Glenrothes bus station a year ago was clearly unacceptable and a no go area for everyone. That couldn’t be sustained going forward. I’m glad to say that the [the work of the Glenrothes Linked Together partnership and police officers] on the ground have made it a better place to visit, shop, work in and just be.”

Community Sergeant David McCabe reported that there has been 850 hours of high visibility foot patrols and youth engagement over the past year, and more than 100 crimes and offences were detected and reported.

Officers also submitted over 100 youth vulnerability reports. These reports are picked up by multi agency partners to create a support network in the interests of the child.

Although it is hoped that this dedicated police force will not be needed year after year, Mr McCabe believes that it is needed for a bit longer.

“It’s been a very successful project, and I think given that we’re coming up to school holidays, better weather and lighter nights, it is our proposal that we continue with the status quo for another year,” he said.