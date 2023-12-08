Crumbling concrete found in Fife library, nursery, sports and community centres

Three buildings in Kirkcaldy and a fourth in Leven have been identified as containing crumbing Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC).

Gallatown Nursery, Templehall Library and Templehall Community Centre are all in good condition but contain RAAC panels. The fourth building - Savoy Sports hall in Leven - is also in good condition but has also been identified as containing RAAC. Although all four are in good condition, Fife Council leader David Ross said mitigation measures will be put in place imminently.

RAAC was a building material frequently used in public sector buildings in the UK from the mid-1960s to the 1990s. Now, the ageing material is said to be at risk of crumbling, leading to the potential collapse of buildings. Earlier this year, the UK Government ordered the closure of more than 100 schools south of the border over RAAC safety concerns. The lightweight form of precast concrete has since been at the centre of national attention.

Cllr Ross’ minority Labour administration previously emphasised that there was no imminent risk of crumbing RAAC within Fife Council’s school, building or housing estate. However, he said that as RAAC surveys across the region have progressed, four buildings have been identified as containing the material.

“At the last council meeting we indicated that although nothing had been identified at that point in time we were continuing to do reviews of buildings,” Cllr Ross stated. “I received a briefing yesterday to indicate that while the bulk of the council estate can be excluded from having RAAC in it, the reviews are well advanced and there are four properties that have been identified where RAAC is present.”

“Assessments have been made by independent structural engineers and we’re saying they’re all in good condition and there’s no immediate concerns but mitigation plans are being developed,” said Cllr Ross.

Gallatown Nursery, has RAAC panels in a small part of its non-teaching facilities. According to Cllr Ross, the news will have no impact on the operation of the nursery, and he anticipated that they will be removed in January. The two facilities in Templehall are also in good condition, but temporary strengthening and mitigation measures will be put in place until their expected demolition in a few years.

“Both of these properties will be scheduled for demolition once the new Templehall Community hub is built so it’s a case of maintaining the integrity and safety in the building’s during that period,” Cllr Ross said.

The panels found in the sports hall are also in good shape. However, Cllr Ross said “a little mitigation will be required.”

He assured councillors that property services will “continue to monitor the condition.”