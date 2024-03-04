Cupar chippie unveils plans for improvement works
Libo’s Traditional Fish & Chips, 124 Bonnygate, is seeking listed building consent for a replacement door and repairs to stonework, including re-pointing, replacement of worn stones, replacement ground floor window cills and doorpiece columns. The application has been lodged by owner, Mr L. Giachetto.
A supporting statement, submitted with the application, outlined some of the work to be done.
The entrance door to the shop has a broken pivot hinge and needs to be replaced, the stonework is badly worn and stained, particularly at the lower level.
The statement said: “Mr Giachetto, and his brother and business partner, propose to renovate the principal elevation by replacing the entrance door and have a stonemason undertake masonry repairs to the stonework which will include re-pointing, indenting to replace badly worn stones, replacing the ground floor window cills, and replacing the doorpiece columns.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.