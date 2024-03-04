Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Libo’s Traditional Fish & Chips, 124 Bonnygate, is seeking listed building consent for a replacement door and repairs to stonework, including re-pointing, replacement of worn stones, replacement ground floor window cills and doorpiece columns. The application has been lodged by owner, Mr L. Giachetto.

A supporting statement, submitted with the application, outlined some of the work to be done.

The entrance door to the shop has a broken pivot hinge and needs to be replaced, the stonework is badly worn and stained, particularly at the lower level.

Libo's Chip Shop in Cupar wants to make improvements to the building (Pic: Google Maps)

The statement said: “Mr Giachetto, and his brother and business partner, propose to renovate the principal elevation by replacing the entrance door and have a stonemason undertake masonry repairs to the stonework which will include re-pointing, indenting to replace badly worn stones, replacing the ground floor window cills, and replacing the doorpiece columns.”