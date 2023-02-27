Councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu also wants the local authority to give a clear timetable for a replacement - and when it will be open seven days a week.

The calls come after the weekend closure of the busy centre.A statement on the local authority website said it had been closed for operational issues, and directed visitors to Ladybank or St Andrews recycling centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors expressed concern at the loss of the amenity, although it had been known to be not fit for purpose for some years.

Cupar Recycling Centre. Pic: Google.

Council Jonny Tepp, Liberal Democrat leader at Fife Council, said: “We have previously raised concerns about the Cupar site, but these have not been addressed. Now residents face the severe inconvenience of no longer having local access to a recycling centre.

“The council administration needs to set out what it can do to mitigate the impact of this closure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Cllr Hoggan-Radu, SNP member for Cupar has written to Councillor David Ross, leader of the minority Labour administration, for information on the next steps.

He said: “It is my understanding that the closure was based on an independent report.

The safety of the citizens of Fife is of paramount importance and all dangers to the public identified in the report must be addressed, and in that regard, it is imperative that the report be published in full.“With the North East Fife Area Committee not due to meet until late April, he wants an assurance a report and action plan “to provide immediate and accessible recycling facilities in Cupar” will be presented to the full council meeting on March 16.

He added: “The residents of Cupar and surrounding areas need to know when the Cupar Recycling Centre will reopen, either at this or another location, and when it will be open for seven days a week operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been evident for some time that the Cupar Recycling Centre has been substandard, though at least pre-Covid, it was open seven days a week and was heavily used by the surrounding communities.