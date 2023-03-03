The gates to the facility in Cupar closed at the weekend for “operational reasons” with visitors directed to Ladybank or St Andrews.

Now a councillor has urged people not to dump rubbish after the first report of fly tripping was received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Caffrey, Lid Dem member for Cupar, has reported the incident to the relevant authorities.

Cupar Recycling Centre. Pic: Google.

He has also called on Fife Council to resolve the problems behind the closure as soon as possible.

Cllr Caffrey said: “I understand that local people are angry and frustrated by the sudden closure of Cupar recycling centre. There have been long-standing problems with the current site, and the situation should never have been allowed to get to this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I want to discourage people from fly-tipping. Even with the severe inconvenience of the closure, dumping waste outside the centre is not a solution.

“Fife Council needs to resolve the issues behind the closure as soon as possible to restore as much of the previous service as they can. They also need to make clear their commitment to finding a site for a new recycling centre.”

His call comes after Councillor Stefan Hoggan-Radu, Cupar (SNP) called on the local authority to produce an action plan to find a solution. He also wants a clear timetable for a replacement - and when that will be open seven days a week.

Cconcern has been expressed at the loss of the amenity, although it had been known to be not fit for purpose for some years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Jonny Tepp, Liberal Democrat leader at Fife Council, said: “We have previously raised concerns about the Cupar site, but these have not been addressed. Now residents face the severe inconvenience of no longer having local access to a recycling centre.