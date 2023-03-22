Cupar Recycling Centre: Re-opening date set after sudden closure of facility
The gates at a Fife recycling centre are set to re-open just weeks after suddenly closing.
The facility in Cupar will be open from Thursday, March 30, but people will have to book a slot.
The news comes after concerns were raised after last month’s closure for safety reasons.
A health and safety report revealed several serious concerns including pedestrians walking into the centre and cars queueing on the road outside.
Councillors called for a quick resolution whiloe alsop searching for a long-term new site.
The new booking system will limit the numbers of cars at the Coal Road site, and vehicles with trailers will not be permitted.
Some some recycling containers, including a rubble container, will also be removed.
The opening hours remain unchanged, and a new recycling point will open at the town’s Fluthers Car Park for smaller items such as cardboard, glass and textiles.