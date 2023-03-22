News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
17 minutes ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
1 hour ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
1 hour ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
16 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
17 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Cupar Recycling Centre: Re-opening date set after sudden closure of facility

The gates at a Fife recycling centre are set to re-open just weeks after suddenly closing.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 08:20 GMT

The facility in Cupar will be open from Thursday, March 30, but people will have to book a slot.

The news comes after concerns were raised after last month’s closure for safety reasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A health and safety report revealed several serious concerns including pedestrians walking into the centre and cars queueing on the road outside.

Cupar Recycling Centre is set to re-open
Cupar Recycling Centre is set to re-open
Cupar Recycling Centre is set to re-open
Most Popular

Councillors called for a quick resolution whiloe alsop searching for a long-term new site.

The new booking system will limit the numbers of cars at the Coal Road site, and vehicles with trailers will not be permitted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some some recycling containers, including a rubble container, will also be removed.

The opening hours remain unchanged, and a new recycling point will open at the town’s Fluthers Car Park for smaller items such as cardboard, glass and textiles.

FifeCouncillors