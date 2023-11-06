Dangerous wall on Fife road to be demolished and replaced
The wall along Lower Largo’s Durham Wynd is bulging and dangerous. In one crumbling section, it is currently propped up by scaffolding. Following planning approval from Fife Council, Kingdom Housing Association will demolish it, level the landscaping, and replace it.
The wall in question sits on a slope adjacent to Durham Wynd. Just to the west of Selkirk Park Housing development, it sits on land owned by the Kingdom Housing Association. In April 2022, Fife’s roads and transportation services warned the association that it was dangerous and in need of repair.
In the intervening years, Kingdom Housing had put in safety measures to protect road users, but now it’s time for a permanent solution.
“The existing stone boundary wall has recently failed requiring safety measures to be in place,” planning papers state.
“The proposal is to remove the existing retaining wall and lower the ground levels so there is no requirement for any retaining walls. A stone boundary wall will be provided at the base of the slope to act as the boundary wall to keep in character with the surrounding area.”