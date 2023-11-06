Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wall along Lower Largo’s Durham Wynd is bulging and dangerous. In one crumbling section, it is currently propped up by scaffolding. Following planning approval from Fife Council, Kingdom Housing Association will demolish it, level the landscaping, and replace it.

The wall in question sits on a slope adjacent to Durham Wynd. Just to the west of Selkirk Park Housing development, it sits on land owned by the Kingdom Housing Association. In April 2022, Fife’s roads and transportation services warned the association that it was dangerous and in need of repair.

In the intervening years, Kingdom Housing had put in safety measures to protect road users, but now it’s time for a permanent solution.

“The existing stone boundary wall has recently failed requiring safety measures to be in place,” planning papers state.