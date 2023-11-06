News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Dangerous wall on Fife road to be demolished and replaced

A dangerous and bulging stone retaining wall along a Fife roadway will be demolished and replaced to prevent injuries and disruption.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:10 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The wall along Lower Largo’s Durham Wynd is bulging and dangerous. In one crumbling section, it is currently propped up by scaffolding. Following planning approval from Fife Council, Kingdom Housing Association will demolish it, level the landscaping, and replace it.

The wall in question sits on a slope adjacent to Durham Wynd. Just to the west of Selkirk Park Housing development, it sits on land owned by the Kingdom Housing Association. In April 2022, Fife’s roads and transportation services warned the association that it was dangerous and in need of repair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the intervening years, Kingdom Housing had put in safety measures to protect road users, but now it’s time for a permanent solution.

The retaining wall is to demolished and replaced (Pic: Submitted)The retaining wall is to demolished and replaced (Pic: Submitted)
The retaining wall is to demolished and replaced (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

“The existing stone boundary wall has recently failed requiring safety measures to be in place,” planning papers state.

“The proposal is to remove the existing retaining wall and lower the ground levels so there is no requirement for any retaining walls. A stone boundary wall will be provided at the base of the slope to act as the boundary wall to keep in character with the surrounding area.”

Related topics:FifeKingdom Housing AssociationFife Council