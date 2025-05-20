Date confirmed as more than 3000 expected to join Orange Walk in Kirkcaldy

The County Grand Orange Lodge of the East of Scotland will parade through Kirkcaldy town centre next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council this week confirmed it has been notified of the Orange Walk which is due to take place on Saturday, June 28.

The parade, which is expected to involve around 3500 people, will begin around 1pm in the town’s Beveridge Park and follow a circular route through the centre of the town before returning to the park at around 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are advised there will be disruption to traffic on streets in and around the town and some roads will be closed, however businesses will be open as usual.

An Orange Walk in Kirkcaldy in 2009 (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The council has said the car park at Beveridge Park will be closed from 6am on the day and activities in the park have been cancelled.

A spokesperson said: “Roads will be closed from 12 noon and will re-open as quickly as possible after the parade has finished. Please be aware that if you park in the town centre before 12 noon you will not be able to move your car again until after the parade is finished.”

The event will also have an impact on some bus services.

The council spokesperson added: “Police and event organisers will be on hand to make sure the parade takes place safely.”