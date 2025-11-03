Date set for Glenrothes by-election after councillor stands down

The date has been set for a by-election in Glenrothes.

Voters in Ward 13 - Glenrothes West and Kinglassie - will go to the polls on January 22 to decide who succeeds Julie Ford who stood down as a councillor in October. She was a councillor for a decade and also served as Depute Provost for five years.

n her resignation statement, she said: “Since becoming a councillor in 2015, my personal and professional circumstances have evolved and, as a result, the time that I have been able to commit to my council duties has diminished. The people in our communities deserve representatives who can give them their all and I do not feel as though I am now in that position, which is why I have come to this difficult decision.”

The 2026 by-election will use the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system. Voters will be asked to number the candidates in order of preference.

Julie Ford on her election victory night in 2015 (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Parties are expected to announce their candidates in the coming weeks.

There is also a by-election this week to fill the vacant seat in the Buckhaven, Methil and Weymss Villages ward following the conviction and jailing of disgraced former councillor, David Graham. Seven candidates are bidding for election, with voters going to the polls on Thursday (November 6)