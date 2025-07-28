Demolition plan for 19th century Fife mill owner’s home after devastating fire damage

A former mill owner’s home is set to be demolished after a devastating fire.

The 19th century Rothes House in Glenrothes will be torn down if councillors approved a new planning application.

It has been submitted by the Glasgow-based Glenrothes Developments Ltd. It is seeking listed building consent for the total demolition of building following a major fire this summer.

A survey carried out two weeks after the blaze in May revealed the roof had completely collapsed with significant interior damage - floor joists in the majority of the building have partially collapsed and heavily charred, while water damage was noted throughout the building after firefighters tackled the blaze.

The shell is all that remains of Rothes House (Pic: Douglas Baillie Associates via Fife Council planning papers)

The collapsed floor and roof structure no longer provide adequate lateral restraint to the external and remaining internal walls. Chimneys were damaged by the fire and are no longer stable, evident by the collapsed chimney to the eastern elevation

The report said: “Due to the extent of the fire and the loss of lateral restraint to the remaining stone walls, as well as the thermal shock the masonry has experienced, we would strongly recommend that the building be demolished as the structural elements are unsalvageable, beyond economic repair, and the building is currently in a dangerous condition.” It said demolition was “highly recommended immediately” to reduce the risk posed to the operators of the adjacent biomass facility.

The house predominantly dates to 1845 and was enlarged and remodelled during the 19th century. It was located strategically within the site to allow for inter-visibility between the management and the workers on the site - and was built as the home of William Tullis and Agnes Russell.

It was once described as ”social and intellectual centre of generous hospitality and lively discussion” with prominent Liberals of the day regular visitors along with other prominent people.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.