Demolition plan for Kirkcaldy youth centre to make way for new community hub

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 14:38 BST
Fife Council has revealed plans to demolish Argos Youth Centre at the Templehall Community Hub in Kirkcaldy.

The work forms part of its major £15 million redevelopment of the area's community centre. The existing youth centre on Appin Crescent is to be knocked down and the site cleared to facilitate the new hub development.

Last November, Cabinet Committee councillors unanimously approved what they called “ one of the most ambitious” community initiatives ever realised in Fife.

The aim of the long-anticipated redevelopment is to merge the existing “disparate rundown local facilities” into a single, modern space on the site of the existing Argos Centre.

How the new hub in Templehall will look (Pic: Fife Council)How the new hub in Templehall will look (Pic: Fife Council)
How the new hub in Templehall will look (Pic: Fife Council)

The innovative one-stop-shop will eventually house the local office; the current Argos Centre facilities; Templehall Library, which will be operated by Fife Cultural Trust; a computer room; a café area with outside seating; as well as the main hall and various spaces for fitness and leisure activities and a new multi use games area outside.

The hub is being built by contractors BAM, which has delivered a number of ew secondary schools in the region including Windmill Community Campus in Kirkcaldy. Councillors will consider the demolition plan in due course. Argos Youth Groups will relocate to the existing Templehall Centre until work is complete.

