Demolition plans for St Andrews University campus take major step forward

Plans to create a campus in St Andrews which will bring together teachers and students from several fields have taken a step forward.

The University of St Andrews has been given the go-ahead to demolish its New Technology Centre, paving the way to build The Digital Lexus - a new learning, teaching and research facility which will house its School of Computer Science, as well as mathematics and statistics courses currently spread across the town.

Its application to Fife Council for prior notification and approval of the work on land at North Haugh was signed off this week.

The work forms part of a long-term strategic vision for the Campus, and it focuses on “creating a multi-purpose site with improved learning and teaching facilities and more public squares, communal outdoor spaces, and biodiversity enhancements.” Step one involves constructing a new university teaching, learning, and research facility, currently referred to as the 'Digital Nexus.' This redevelopment will also feature a new central plaza, which will serve as the heart of the campus.

How the site could look after work is complete (Pic: HLM Architects)

The university is currently preparing a planning application for the works, which have been the subject of two consultation events and five pre-application meetings with Fife Council.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “To prepare the site for the new university teaching, learning, and research facility, the applicant seeks to demolish the existing New Technology Centre next to the John Honey building.

These enabling works are necessary because the university plans to begin demolition in early 2025, aiming for a site handover to the main contractor in December. Once the demolition is complete, the ground will be levelled, and the site will be maintained in anticipation of future development proposals.”