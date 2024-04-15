Demolition work to start at Rothesay House in Glenrothes – Fife Council’s empty office block
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will take around 34 weeks to bring down Rothesay House, and the cleared site will be available for development.
The office block has been a familiar part of the town's skyline for over 40 years but has not been used to its full capacity since December 2021.
Demolition work will take place in a number of stages. Contractors will start to remove internal fixtures, fittings and timber from the south wing of the building over the next three months. Once that is done, demolition of that section can start using a long reach demolition machine. At the same time work will start on removal of internal fixtures from the building's north wing. As much of the materials removed as possible will be recycled.
Adjacent car parks will be closed for the duration of the works and it's hoped to keep any disruption to the public and nearby businesses to a minimum. There will be a single lane closure of Rothesay Place with traffic management and a contraflow system in place for around four weeks while the building's north wing is demolished.
Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for strategic planning, said: "Rothesay House is at the end of its useful life and its construction and design means there are no viable alternative uses for the building. Our blended ways of working in place since the end of the pandemic means we no longer need so much office space and can make better use of this prime location."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.