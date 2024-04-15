Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will take around 34 weeks to bring down Rothesay House, and the cleared site will be available for development.

The office block has been a familiar part of the town's skyline for over 40 years but has not been used to its full capacity since December 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition work will take place in a number of stages. Contractors will start to remove internal fixtures, fittings and timber from the south wing of the building over the next three months. Once that is done, demolition of that section can start using a long reach demolition machine. At the same time work will start on removal of internal fixtures from the building's north wing. As much of the materials removed as possible will be recycled.

Demolition work is set to start at Rothesay House in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council)

Adjacent car parks will be closed for the duration of the works and it's hoped to keep any disruption to the public and nearby businesses to a minimum. There will be a single lane closure of Rothesay Place with traffic management and a contraflow system in place for around four weeks while the building's north wing is demolished.