Designs for new all inclusive play area unveiled for Glenrothes park

The design of a new play area for a Glenrothes park has been unveiled.

The upgrade to the park at Inverary Avenue in the town comes following a public consultation with local residents.

Almost 100 people took part in the consultation and the final design takes on board their suggestions and choices.

Fife Council is providing £50,000 towards the new play area, while the other half of the funding is currently being raised by Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council.

The design for the new play area features a variety of accessible equipment suitable for everyone including wet pour mushrooms, a dune buggy, a scooter seesaw, a crazy scrambler, a wheelchair carousel and a triple tower unit with a chute and swings.

Work on building the new play area will be able to start once all the funding is in place.

Councillor John Beare, convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation to let us know what they would like to see in the new play area. The variety of new equipment will mean there will be something suitable and accessible for everyone. I’d also like to thank Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council for all their hard work and fundraising efforts.”

Alastair McCabe from Pitteuchar, Stenton and Finglassie Community Council, said: “Members of Pitteuchar, Stenton & Finglassie are actively seeking funds to help with the creation of the new playpark at Inveraray Avenue. This will be the first partnership we have with Fife Council, and we hope the partnership will continue as we look to upgrade other playparks in our community council area over the next few years.”