Designs unveiled for £90,000 improvements to three popular Fife playparks

Three play parks in Fife are slated to receive £90,000 worth of investment from the local area committee by April.

Lilac Bank in Methil, Christie Park in Leven, and Greig Park in Windygates will all receive new play equipment as part of the improvements. Members of the Levenmouth Area Committee unanimously agreed to spend the money from the Community Renewal Fund (CRF) to help pay for the new play equipment.

“This will be fantastic news for these communities,” said committee convener Colin Davidson (Labour for Leven, Kennoway and Largo). “The investment programme for play spaces within the Levenmouth area has been a key priority for us in recent years, and where possible we’ve been able to work with representatives of the local community who have helped shape the proposals coming forward.”

The funding equates to £30,000 for each play park development. Money from the local area committee is a significant portion of the play park investment, but it’s also part of a wider network of funding.

Designs for one of the playparks (Pic: Fife Council)

Both Lilac Bank and Greig Park will receive additional funding from the Scottish Government. Although the Christie Park funding package still needs to be fully worked up, it may also benefit from Scottish Government funding in the future. In the case of Lilac Bank, there’s also a separate application for funding from Fife Environment Trust.

Both Lilac Bank and Greig Park designs have been consulted on and drawings show fully fleshed out plans and designs. Drawings of the Lilac Bank proposals were presented in the most detail on Tuesday. They show a double tower play unit with a net bridge and two slides; a wheelchair roundabout; an inclusive seesaw; play panels; and a swing set with flat, cradle and basket swings.

“Our design for Lilac Bank provides a new and exciting play space, which means there will be a high volume of users all year long for the expected lifespan of the project,” a committee report said.

