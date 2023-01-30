Plans have been lodged with Fife Council for five courtyard houses on land at the former Mourn House, near Auchtertool.

The building is a ruin which has accommodated housing since at least 1854.

The land has been the subject of previous planning applications.

How the courtyard at the former ruin could look

Now Kirkcaldy based Davidson Baxter Partnership, is seeking council approval to build the new homes.

In a supporting statement, it said the new houses would mimic the footprint of Mourn House and added: “The mix use of high quality residential housing will be of future benefit to the local community and businesses alike.”

Mourn House and its associated buildings are no longer in existence - records show roofs were gone by 1943, and by 1987 it was described as a ruin. The stone remnants on the hill continue to deteriorate and are no longer capable of conversion.