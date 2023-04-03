An application to develop land at Grange Farm Steading has been lodged with Fife Council by Burntisland-based Grange Leisure Limited.

It has applied to the local authority for planning permission in principle to build nine homes plus garages on the land to the north of the A909.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site was a quarry in the 19th century.

Nine homes could be built on the land

A report submitted as part of the application said the site was well screened.