Developer bids to build new homes in Burntisland

New houses could be built in Burntisland if councillors give the go-ahead.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:48 BST

An application to develop land at Grange Farm Steading has been lodged with Fife Council by Burntisland-based Grange Leisure Limited.

It has applied to the local authority for planning permission in principle to build nine homes plus garages on the land to the north of the A909.

The site was a quarry in the 19th century.

Nine homes could be built on the land
Nine homes could be built on the land
Nine homes could be built on the land
A report submitted as part of the application said the site was well screened.

It added: “The redevelopment of the site would therefore have no significant adverse impact on the overall landscape character and qualities.”It added: “The site comprises derelict buildings, and redevelopment would bring about a significant environmental and visual improvement, benefiting the appearance of the site itself and views of it from the footpaths which cross the reclaimed landfill site.”Councillors and officers will consider the application in due course.

