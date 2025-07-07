Developer bids to tap into boost as Greggs set to move into Fife town
Fife Council has received a planning application to make external alterations to the former Methilhaven Surgery in Methil, which will follow on from the leading baker moving in.
The application, which includes the installation of three shops fronts, for 361 Methilhaven Road has been submitted by Mr Jay Hogarty.
A supporting statement said inquiries had already been received from a range of potential users' including hot food,an accountant, and a beauty salon.
It added: “Nothing further has progressed with these until Gregg’s letting is completed. With Greggs opening nearby there should be no shortage of tenants once this is realised. An agreement has already been reached with Greggs and it is hoped the planning application process can continue smoothly so the unit can begin trading from October.” The statement added: “It is likely to attract high footfall in the area and also revitalise this row of shops commercially, rather than them sitting vacant as has been the case for the past while.” Councillors will consider the application in due course.
