Developer clears first hurdle in bid to build almost 150 homes near Fife town

Plans to build nearly 150 homes in land near Lochgelly have taken a step forward.

Fife Councils’ west and central Fife planning committee has signed off on draft plan for the land near The Avenue in the town. The farm-land site is owned by Omnivale Ltd, a Nottinghamshire based development company.

Planning councillors considered its application for planning permission in principle for 145 houses before unanimously agreeing to let it move forward to the next detailed stage. However, developers will be forced to pay up to take their plans any further.Approv al is subject to a legal agreement between the council and developer, and it would see Omnivale make a financial contribution to both education and transportation in the area.

Fife Council is asking for a 4.3% proportionate contribution towards transport improvements and contributions toward modular accommodation within the Lochgelly South Primary School.

The developer will also be bound to provide at least 5% affordable housing within the site which has been allocated for future development within the FIFEplan and as part of the Lochgelly Strategic Land Allocation (SLA) agreement.

According to the developer, it adjoins the south side of The Avenue, immediately opposite the recently completed residential area at Jenny Gray Place and adjacent to existing housing to the west at McKenzie Crescent. It is also within walking distance of local amenities as well as schools, health centres and parks.