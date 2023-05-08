Muir Homes’ application for a vacant brownfield site at Fulmar Way in Dalgety Bay will come before councillors on Wednesday. A previous bid was rejected with one of the major concerns of local residents being the proposed access from Otterston Grove. The company has now returned with a revised bid which proposes just one access to be from Fulmar Way.

But the amended layout has not gained the support of planning officers who have recommended refusal - a stance Muir Homes described as “really disappointing.”

Officers said the access was not suitable, but Muir Homes said its consultation with local residents and businesses prior to submitting the application found there to be support for new housing in the local area and no strong planning objections. Most responses were supportive of the plans given the access is from Fulmar Way.

The site for development has sat empty for 20 years

Planning officials also recommended refusal because Muir Homes does not own the land for the proposed footpath link to Meadowfield. The company said it was in discussions with the land owner, Fife Housing Group, to ensure these links will be delivered alongside the housing.

The development is already designated for up to 50 houses within Fife Council’s Local Development Plan and has sat vacant for more than 20 years - it was previously used for industrial purposes as part of Donibristle Industrial Estate.

Muir Homes said it will create new footpaths linking the site to the existing residential area of Meadowfield, landscaped open space areas, with tree planting and domestic gardens significantly improving the amenity and biodiversity of the land.

Nicola McCowan Hill, land and planning manager, Muir Homes, said, “It is really disappointing to see planning officials recommend that this site be rejected because of access from Fulmar Way.

“We know the only other option, from Otterston Grove, was not popular with local residents. The planning officer previously noted the unpopularity, and unsuitability, in their report to the planning committee who refused that application.

“We undertook our own thorough consultation and we know local people want the site to be developed for housing and accessed from Fulmar Way. I really hope the planning committee will take notice of what local residents want and grant consent for this proposal. This would allow this derelict land to be used as homes for dozens of families.”

She added: “Muir Homes is a reputable, family run, local housebuilder and employer. We would relish the opportunity to bring this land back into use and deliver much needed homes in the area. This would positively contribute to the local economy with new jobs and investment in the area.”